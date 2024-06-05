A key Atlanta water main break is now fixed, but a boil advisory is still in place for many, city says

By Elizabeth Wolfe, Rebekah Riess and Amy Simonson, CNN

(CNN) — Crews in Atlanta have completed repairs to a key water main whose break, among others, contributed to a huge swath of the city spending days without safe drinking water – though a boil advisory remains in effect for many homes and businesses “out of an abundance of caution,” officials said Wednesday morning.

Water service is “slowly being brought back online to allow system pressures to rebuild,” they said in a news release, following a vast and lengthy breakdown that highlighted the decaying infrastructure criss-crossing a major Southern hub and many other major American cities.

A boil water advisory is still in place Wednesday for a portion of Atlanta from downtown to Midtown and across several eastern Atlanta neighborhoods after crews completed repairs to the broken water main at 11th and West Peachtree streets in Midtown, restoring water to nearby customers. The state Environmental Protection Division will notify the city when the advisory can be lifted, the city’s news release said.

“We are pleased to announce that water service has been fully restored across our city. Our dedicated teams have worked tirelessly to resolve the issue, and I applaud them for their service,” Mayor Andre Dickens, who’s been criticized for his response to the crisis, said in the news release.

“We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our residents and businesses during this challenging time,” said the mayor, who on Saturday declared a state of emergency over the tap water situation. “Together, we have demonstrated the resilience that defines our city.”

Still, no sooner had the city announced the repair in Midtown than its Department of Watershed Management announced another “interruption of water service” on Piedmont Avenue, near the Lindbergh neighborhood north of Midtown.

Crews had to turn off a 12-inch water main to make repairs, the department said on X, noting the outage “is affecting one apartment complex, and one hydrant.”

‘Our infrastructure is crumbling’

The city’s water difficulties began Friday, when the first two of a series of water main breaks emerged along two pipes that were about a century old – one 36 inches, the other 48 inches, Dickens said. One of the failed pipes was installed in 1910, while another dated to 1930, he said.

Dickens declared the emergency as a string of breaks left parts of the city without water or under boil advisories and caused significant disruptions to medical and educational facilities in the city.

Emory University Hospital Midtown began diverting ambulances from its emergency department and transferred dialysis patients to other hospitals – though normal operations resumed Sunday. Atlanta Public Schools also canceled many of its summer programs on Monday and Tuesday, saying they would resume once water service returned.

Repairs on a break near downtown were finished Saturday, allowing the city to lift a far broader boil water advisory that had been in effect in the area since Friday.

“What we have found, in digging and digging and digging and looking at pipes, we are repairing pipes from 1920s, 1930s, 1940s, and our infrastructure is crumbling,” Atlanta Chief Operating Officer LaChandra Burks said at a Monday afternoon city council meeting.

The US Army Corps of Engineers arrived in the city Tuesday to help “develop a plan to assess and evaluate our aging infrastructure,” Dickens said. But while improving the city’s infrastructure will help make repairs faster, Burks noted, it will not prevent future breaks.

Atlanta’s woes are part of a larger issue of aging infrastructure throughout Canada and the US, where more than 30% of water mains are over 50 years old, according to a December 2023 study from Utah State University. Failing water mains are on average 53 years old, the study noted.

In the US and Canada, around 260,000 water main breaks happen each year, costing about $2.6 billion each year, according to the study.

