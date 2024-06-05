Actor Jonathan Tucker runs into home to rescue family during home invasion

By Laurie Perez

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — Hancock Park residents hailed Actor Jonathan Tucker as a hero after he ran barefoot into his neighbor’s home Sunday night to save a family from an intruder.

A Ring security camera captured the ordeal at about 6:30 p.m. In the footage, the man comes to the house’s front door, seemingly talking to himself, before opening it and walking in while three little girls and their mom stay inside.

“She saw him and said, ‘What’re you doing here,’ the homeowner, who wished to stay anonymous, said. “He didn’t answer, just kept walking towards her and that’s when she just yelled for my kids to get out.”

The homeowner found out about the intrusion after his neighbor texted him that a man was at the house. Other neighbors said the suspect had knocked on other doors earlier that day. The homeowner said he had just gotten home when the stranger stepped inside.

The homeowner said he ran to grab his baby as chaos and screaming ensued. At the same time, Tucker barged into the home toting a bag.

“Tucker’s great. He’s block security,” the homeowner said. “He patrols. He makes sure everything is under control. I think he was tracking him for a while — an hour or an hour and a half. He had called police earlier.”

Another security camera showed another neighbor running to help while Tucker carried one of the girls out of the house.

The actor, known for his work on “Kingdom” and “Westworld,” declined to be interviewed, according to his manager.

The tense situation ended after a brief standoff between the suspect and the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers said they found him in a closet. He was arrested without incident.

The victims, who own a mental health facility, said the suspect appeared to be unstable. They offered to house him at their facility even as they asked the city to do more to keep neighborhoods safe.

“We got to crack down and let people know when you commit a crime, you’re going to jail. You’re not going to be let out two hours later,” the homeowner said. “Our hope is that the city will give funding to help these people with their needs — mental health needs, get them in the right institutions where they can get the proper help and integrate them back into the community in a safe way.”

