A Colorado woman who was handcuffed in a police car hit by a train receives an $8.5M settlement

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman who was seriously injured when a freight train hit the parked police vehicle in which she sat handcuffed has reached an $8.5 million settlement. A lawyer representing two of the police officers sued by Yareni Rios says the communities that employed the officers will each pay half of the settlement. Attorney Eric Ziporin represents former Fort Lupton officers Jordan Steinke and Ryan Thomeczek. He confirmed the settlement on Wednesday. Rios also sued former Platteville police Sgt. Pablo Vazquez. Steinke and Vazquez were charged and sentenced to probation. Thomeczek was not charged.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.