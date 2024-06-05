14-year-old credited with saving her family, including 2 toddlers, from house fire

By Madison Elliott

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A family in Charlestown is recovering after escaping from a fire on Tuesday morning.

It happened in a home along Level Road, where there are two apartments.

Fourteen-year-old Zoey Jasso and her twin sister Zara were staying the night at their great aunt’s house.

Zoey remembers waking up to a sweet smell and the fire alarm.

“I seen orange, like an orange light,” she said. “And so I turned on my flashlight and I seen the smoke fill up the room and I looked at my sister and was like, there is a fire going on.”

She and her sister ran to the next room where her two twin, 3-year-old cousins were sleeping along with their dad.

Zoey woke them up, and everyone ran out of the house to safety.

Her family calls her a hero, but she said she just did what needed to be done.

“I think it was a save my family kind of moment,” she said.

The family says they have insurance, but they can’t return home because the fire destroyed everything.

They say family is helping them, but if anyone would like to help, you can email mcdonaac@gmail.com.

The family does not know how the fire started.

