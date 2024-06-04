Why AP called Rep. Rob Menendez the winner in New Jersey U.S. House primary: Race call explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has declared U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez the winner of the Democratic primary for New Jersey’s 8th Congressional District based on the incumbent’s lead throughout the district in initial vote results. He defeated Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla and real estate executive Kyle Jasey. The safe Democratic seat was not in danger of falling into Republicans’ hands this November regardless of who won the primary, but the race does serve as the first test of the Menendez family’s political future in the state following U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez’s indictment and subsequent trial on federal corruption charges. At the time the AP declared Rob Menendez the winner, he had built a sizable districtwide lead over Bhalla.

By ROBERT YOON and MAYA SWEEDLER Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.