Video show civilians helping security stop shoplifters at Tanger Outlets

By Tony Sloan

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — How far would you go to stop a crime happening in front of you? This weekend a group of shoppers took it upon themselves to stop shoplifters at the Tanger Outlets in Antioch.

The video of the incident has gone viral with millions of views on social media. It shows people coming together to find a way to stop what people have said has been a problem with shoplifting since the outlets opened.

The first thing you notice in the video is security and civilians pressed against the door of a business to prevent the people inside the Perfumania store from leaving. Afterwards you see people inside the store with masks on.

The people who took the video claim the people held the door for more than 30 minutes before officers arrived.

According to Metro Police, they were first called to a fight at neighboring Victoria’s Secret Saturday afternoon, but then an employee said shoplifters were located at Perfumania.

We’re still working to find out more from police, including whether the suspected shoplifters were arrested. This isn’t the first-time shoplifting has been caught on camera at Tanger. Late last year, two people with face masks ran out of a Michael Kors with handfuls of merchandise. They pushed past an employee and got away.

We’ve reached out for a statement from Tanger and are waiting to hear back in this latest case.

