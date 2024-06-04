Teen grocery store employee in Pickens hit by truck while going after down shopping cart, police chief says

By Stephanie Moore

PICKENS, South Carolina (WYFF) — A high school student and grocery store employee in Pickens, South Carolina, remains hospitalized after he was hit by a truck while going after a shopping cart, according to Pickens Police Chief Randal Beach.

Just before 3 p.m. Monday on Highway 178, the teen was working at the Ingles store and, while going after the cart, “was hit by a truck in the middle of the road near Wendy’s,” Beach said.

The teen was airlifted to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries that include rib fractures.

Beach called the teen “a really nice kid” and said the student is also in the high school band.

Beach said the incident was an accident. He said there is no indication that the driver who hit the teen was speeding.

No charges are expected to be filed at this time, Beach said.

The mother of the teen sent WYFF News 4 a message on Tuesday morning and said her son, Ayden Parlier, is awake and doing well.

Her latest post on Facebook from 10 a.m. said the following:

“He is breathing on his own. He can get the tube out soon. He does have Ligament strain in his neck so he will have to remain in the neck brace for 1-2 months. Still in ICU. Keep praying. We feel the prayers!!!!”

