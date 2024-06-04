Sean Payton says he expects receiver Courtland Sutton to show up for mandatory minicamp next week

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has skipped the entire offseason program but coach Sean Payton says that he anticipates his No. 1 wide receiver will attend next week’s mandatory minicamp. If he skips it, he faces fines totaling more than $100,000. Sutton is coming off a career-high 10 touchdown receptions in 2023 and ostensibly seeks a bump in pay from the $13 million in base salary he’s due next season.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.