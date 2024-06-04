Romania’s culture minister asks Louis Vuitton to acknowledge a traditional blouse inspired items

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s minister of culture says she will ask French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to acknowledge that a traditional Romanian blouse directly inspired items in one of its 2024 collections. The traditional blouse in question typically boasts intricate embroidery designs and tassels and is widely recognized as a symbol of the country’s rich folk culture. In 2022, the garments with a specific style of embroidery were added to a UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage. Louis Vuitton did not immediately respond to questions sent by The Associated Press.

