WCBS: Gilgo Beach killings suspect expected to be indicted on another murder charge

By Mark Morales, CNN

(CNN) — Gilgo Beach killings suspect Rex Heuermann is expected to be indicted on a new murder charge this week in a New York court, according to CNN affiliate WCBS.

Heuermann is expected in court Thursday, according to a spokesperson with the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

“There were a number of necessary investigative steps that were taken,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said Monday at a news conference on another matter. “Thursday, you will see the fruits of that investigation.”

Heuermann, who was arrested in July, currently is charged with murder in the deaths of four women whose remains were found buried near each other on Long Island’s Gilgo Beach in 2010. Those four – who became known as the “Gilgo Four” – were among 11 sets of human remains found along Long Island’s South Shore between 2010 and 2011. The discoveries launched what police have called “one of the most consequential homicide investigations” in the island’s history.

The expected new murder charge would come after investigators searched an area of Long Island where the remains of two people were found more than two decades ago and only days after they searched Heuermann’s home in New York’s Massapequa Park again.

A search warrant was executed at Heuermann’s home in May, CNN confirmed at the time with his estranged wife’s attorney, Robert Macedonia.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to murder in the deaths of the “Gilgo Four” – Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Costello, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

He was charged last year in three of the deaths, and then was charged in Brainard-Barnes’ death in January. When charged in the fourth case in January, Heuermann maintained his innocence, his attorney Michael Brown told reporters. “He said, ‘I’m not guilty of these charges.’ He’s looking forward to fighting these charges,” Brown said after the court hearing.

