Q&A: Tom Tykwer, Franka Potente on the frenzy of ‘Run Lola Run’ and its theatrical re-release

It’s been 25 years since “Run Lola Run” was released in the United States. The small German experiemntal film about a woman who has 20 minutes to try to collect 100,000 Deutschmarks to save her boyfriend’s life became a modest hit and cult classic. Now it’s getting a theatrical re-release for its anniversary. Filmmaker Tom Tykwer and actor Franka Potente spoke to The Associated Press about the wild ride that was “Run Lola Run,” its impact and influence, from a Simpsons episode to a middle-of-the-night phone call from Dustin Hoffman. Potente said it’s like the gift that keeps on giving.

