Prosecutor asks Texas court to reverse governor’s pardon of man who fatally shot demonstrator

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A prosecutor says he is asking the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to reverse the governor’s pardon of a former Army sergeant who was convicted of fatally shooting a Black Lives Matter demonstrator. Travis County District Attorney José Garza and the family of Garrett Foster, who was killed in July 2020, have called Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s full pardon of Daniel Perry a year after his conviction a political mockery of the legal system. Garza announced the request during a news conference Tuesday.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.