Now that the fight with DeSantis appointees has ended, Disney set to invest $17B in Florida parks

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Months after Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees agreed to end a protracted legal fight with each other, the two sides are set to approve an agreement that could result in the company investing $17 billion into its Florida resort, It will also open the door for a fifth major theme park. The five DeSantis-appointed supervisors who oversee the Disney World district will vote Wednesday on a new development agreement that both sides had agreed to negotiate after a March settlement ended their state court lawsuits against each other. The agreement would last for the next 15 years.

