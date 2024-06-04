New York magnet fisher catches safe full of soggy $100 bills

NEW YORK (AP) — James Kane has used a magnet to fish all manner of junk from New York City waterways, but stacks of $100 bills he pulled from a safe were something else entirely. Kane’s girlfriend, Barbi Agostini, told The Associated Press on Monday that she thought he was joking when he told her their lives were about to change as she filmed their Friday find. The magnet fisher who promotes his exploits online pulled a slimy safe out of a lake in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Friday. The couple estimates that the safe contained $100,000 in damaged currency. The New York Police Department did not respond to requests for confirmation.

By JOSEPH B. FREDERICK and KAREN MATTHEWS Associated Press

