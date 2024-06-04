Navy vet has Trump’s nod ahead of Virginia’s US Senate primary, targets Tim Kaine in uphill battle
By BEN FINLEY
Associated Press
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Political observers have already placed their bets on U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, predicting the Democrat will win his third term in November. But Republicans vying for a chance to unseat him say they smell political blood with President Joe Biden on the ticket. Biden won Virginia by 10 percentage points in 2020. But the GOP primary candidates say the calculus has changed with heightened food prices, illegal border crossings and crime in cities. Navy veteran Hung Cao has the most campaign money and experience of the five candidates in the June 18th primary. He also has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.