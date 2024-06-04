Kim, Bashaw win New Jersey primaries for Senate seat held by embattled Menendez

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw have won their New Jersey U.S. Senate primaries for the seat currently held by embattled Sen. Bob Menendez. Kim is a three-term congressman who launched his campaign after federal corruption charges against Menendez were announced last year. Bashaw is a wealthy hotel operator who bested a rival backed by former President Donald Trump. Menendez will also be on the general election ballot in November after declaring his intention to run as an independent. The turmoil surrounding him has created the possibility of a headache for Democrats in a state where they haven’t lost an election for Senate since 1972.

