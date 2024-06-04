Gold and gunfire: Italian artist Cattelan’s latest satirical work is a bullet-riddled golden wall

NEW YORK (AP) — For a month now, visitors to a Manhattan gallery have been taking selfies of their reflections in artist Maurizio Cattelan’s gleaming gold-plated wall, pockmarked by more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition. The Italian conceptual artist, famous for his lowly banana duct-taped to a wall and his fully functioning gold toilet, is back with another eyebrow-raising meditation on wealth, entitled “Sunday.” The exhibit includes a marble fountain in the likeness of a man slouched on the ground, urinating. Visitors have described it as a disturbing critique of American gun culture, but Cattelan himself insists his satire applies to any part of the developed world.

