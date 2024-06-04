German authorities see Islamic extremist motive in Mannheim knife attack
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have uncovered evidence of an Islamic extremist motive in last week’s knife attack in the southwestern city of Mannheim in which a police officer was fatally injured. The justice minister wrote on social media late Monday that “there are now clear indications of an Islamist motive” for the attack. He said federal prosecutors, who are responsible for terrorism and national security cases, are taking over the investigation. The federal prosecutor’s office confirmed Tuesday that it has taken on the investigation, citing the significance of the case and the suspicion that it was religiously motivated.