Dare to bare: 24 of the world’s best nude beaches

(CNN) — 2024 is already shaping up to be another banner year for nudity around the world with a nude cruise and nude beach weddings on the horizon.

Earlier this year, tour and travel company Bare Necessities announced an 11-day voyage from Miami to the Caribbean in collaboration with Norwegian Cruise Line. It’s due to set sail in February 2025.

With stopovers in the Bahamas and Puerto Rico, “The Big Nude Boat” is billed as a “once in a lifetime experience” with amenities designed to “fit everyone’s style of bare cruising.”

And couples will soon be able to tie the knot sans clothes at Is Benas Beach in Sardinia, which has a naturist-designated area.

The news was confirmed in May by Luigi Tedeschi, mayor of San Vero Milis, the closest town to the beach.

“Nudity has nothing to do with sex. For [naturists], it’s a philosophy of life, and is linked to nature,” Tedeschi said. “It should be respected – so why not?”

Meanwhile, there are more places than ever to sun, swim or build sandcastles au naturel at clothing-optional beaches around the world.

From rocky coastlines to talcum-powder fine sands and big city bays to secluded shores, there are now hundreds of beaches where it’s perfectly legal (or at least de facto legal) to frolic beside the sea in nothing more than your birthday suit.

“Soft, smooth sand, warm ocean breeze, gentle ocean waves and lots of other naturists makes for a great clothing-optional beach,” says Nicky Hoffman of The Naturist Society, who’s also the managing editor of Nude & Natural magazine and co-author of “The World’s Best Nude Beaches & Resorts.”

While clothing-optional beach destinations may seem like a modern invention, it’s actually quite an old idea, a product of the otherwise prudish Victorian era.

During the 1880s, American poet Walt Whitman extolled the virtues of the “Adamic air bath” – his nude walkabouts and swims along Timber Creek in New Jersey, writing of “the free exhilarating ecstasy of nakedness in Nature.”

Channeling that same vibe, the naturist movement took off in Europe and North America during the first half of the 20th century, with city parks, camp grounds and eventually beaches established for those who wanted to experience nature nude in their most natural state.

One of the spin-offs of the socially and sexually liberal 1960s was a “free beach” movement that saw a proliferation of nude beaches around the world.

And their popularity continues today, with more and more popping up each year. Here are 24 of the best nude beaches you can visit around the world in 2024:

Playa Naturista Chihuahua, Uruguay

Located about a 30-minute drive from Punta del Este, Uruguay’s best-known nude beach overlooks Portezuelo Bay on the Atlantic coast.

Photogenic dunes and water temperatures that reach 25 Celsius (77 F) and higher even in the Southern Hemisphere winter add to the strand’s allure.

After decades as an unofficial naked getaway, Chihuahua finally achieved legal status in 2000.

Since then, amenities have expanded to include the Hotel El Refugio Nudista Naturista clothing-optional resort.

Playa Naturista Chihuahua, Avenida Las Amarras, 20003 Chihuahua, Uruguay

Nida Nude Beach, Lithuania

The chilly Baltic Sea may not seem like the most obvious place to skinny dip. But this gorgeous strand on the long, sandy Curonian Spit offers one of Europe’s most picturesque spots to take it all off.

With its wildflower-covered dunes (among the highest in Europe) and shoreline forest, the beach was the focus of a 19th-century artists’ colony that attracted many of the leading painters, poets and writers of the time.

Walk far enough south along the strand and you eventually come to a fence that marks the Lithuania-Russia border.

Nida Nude Beach, Nidos-Smiltynės pl., Nida, Lithuania

Agesta Beach, Sweden

Sweden may be home to many beaches where nudity is accepted, but Agesta Beach, located roughly 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of Stockholm, is its only official nude beach.

Based in the southern end of the lake Magelungen, Agesta Beach’s sandy shores are popular with locals as well as visitors looking for an escape from the bustling capital city.

Open from May to September, this beach is very well looked after, with picnic tables, BBQ areas, public bathrooms and play areas for children available.

Agesta Beach, Huddinge, Sweden

Little Palm Beach, Waiheke, New Zealand

Although it’s technically legal to go naked on any beach in personal-liberty-loving New Zealand, the nation’s naturists tend to congregate at well-known clothing-optional spots like Little Palm Beach on Waiheke Island.

Reaching the secluded strand entails a 40-to-60-minute ferry ride from Auckland, a taxi or rideshare to the island’s north shore, and then a short downhill hike.

You can top or tail your beach adventure at Waiheke’s many wineries, restaurants, and art galleries.

Little Palm Beach, Miro Road, Waiheke Island 1081, New Zealand

Nugal Beach, Croatia

Flanked by sheer cliffs and shades by pine trees, this remote beach on the mainland opposite Brač island is reached via a narrow path that seems ready made for goats rather than people seeking an apparel-free escape on the Adriatic.

Be sure to bring a thick towel or even a beach chair — like many Croatian beaches the surface is pebbles rather than sand.

Nugal is about a half-an-hour walk from the nearest town, although it can also be reached by boat or sea kayak from Makarska or Tučepi.

Nugal Beach, 21300 Makarska, Croatia

Moshup Beach, Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts

Perched at the island’s western extreme, Moshup is a long curving strand that wraps around a headline crowned by the historic Gay Head Lighthouse (built in 1799).

Located right below the ancient light, the clothing optional portion lies beneath rust-colored sandstone cliffs that were declared a National Natural Monument in 1966.

Moshup is open free of charge to anyone who wants to take their clothes off, as opposed to Lucy Vincent, the island’s private nude beach.

Moshup Beach, 71 Moshup Trail, Aquinnah, MA 02535

Black’s Beach, La Jolla, California

Set beneath the high cliffs of Torrey Pines, Blacks has been the Golden State’s favorite place for all-over tans for more than 50 years and was once the only legal nude beach in the entire United States.

Long, wide and blessed with great surf, the beach is reached via the zig-zag Ho Chi Minh Trail from La Jolla Farms Road or the Citizens Trail from Torrey Pines Gliderport near the University of California, San Diego.

Black’s Beach, Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, San Diego, CA 92037

Lady Bay Beach, Sydney, Australia

Although it sometimes seems like just about any beach in Australia is clothing optional, there are a number of official nude beaches here such as Lady Bay. (also known as Lady Jane Beach.)

Perched just inside the South Head of Sydney Harbour, it’s small and narrow, but incredibly secluded for such a big city location.

The rocky ledges around South Head are also used for nude sunbathing.

Lady Bay Beach, Watson’s Bay, Sydney, Australia

Buhne 16, Sylt, Germany

“Grin and bare it” might well be the motto for nudists on this North Sea island, where the average water temperature in summer is a chilly 17 C (63 F).

Technically all of the beaches on Sylt are clothing optional, but Buhne 16 was the first and is still the foremost location for nude sunbathing along the German shore.

It’s a place where beachgoers can chill in the famous blue and white striped wicker beach chairs or let it all hang out at summer beach parties.

Buhne 16, Listlandstr 133b, 25980 Kampen (Sylt), German

Wreck Beach, Vancouver, Canada

Billed as one of the world’s longest nude beaches at 7.8 kilometers (4.9 miles) long, Wreck Beach is actually a series of sandy strands, pebble flats and rocky outcrops wrapped around the end of Point Grey.

With the University of British Columbia just across the street, a steady stream of students and teachers have shed their clothes on this beach since the early 1970s, when it first became popular.

Evergreen trees along the shore and snowcapped peaks across the water complement the Canadian ambiance.

Wreck Beach, Vancouver, British Columbia; Canada

Red Beach, Crete, Greece

This secluded shore on the south side of Crete is a hotspot for nude sunbathing in Greece.

Named after its ocher-colored sand and cliffs, Red Beach (or Kokkini Ammos) is reached via a 20-minute hike from Matala or a very short boat ride from the village waterfront.

Pioneered by Euro hippies during the 1960s, the beach offers chair and umbrella rentals and is home to a funky little bar called Yianni’s that’s renowned for its mojitos.

Note: the mysterious rock carvings at the end of the beach are a modern creation and definitely not ancient Minoan relics.

Red Beach, Matala, Crete 702 00, Greece

Callantsoog Beach, Netherlands

Callantsoog is the oldest nudist beach in the Netherlands, having been officially recognized as a nudist beach since 1973.

Situated 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Amsterdam, near the coastal town of Callantsoog, this beautiful stretch of sand enjoys Blue Flag status and is a great place to spot seals.

Its designated nudist section is marked between two poles.

Those keen to get even closer to nature can pay a visit to the nearby Zwanenwater, a protected nature reserve and home to the largest natural dune lakes in Europe.

Callantsoog Beach, Strandslag Dorpsplein, 1759 Callantsoog, Netherlands

Anse de Grande Saline, St. Barts

While the Caribbean may be full of wonderful, chilled out beaches, this wild, white sand strand on the rear side of St. Barts is one of the few places on the islands where public nudity is tolerated (although sunbathing naked is technically prohibited in St. Barts.)

Anse de Grande Saline (or Saline Beach) is another self-catering beach. Visitors will need to bring along everything they need for a day at the shore, especially sunscreen, as there is no shade to speak of.

L’Esprit, an excellent French restaurant, is within walking distance of Grand Saline and well worth a visit. Just make sure to put your clothes back on before heading over.

Anse de Grande Saline, St. Barthélemy

Platja des Cavallet, Ibiza, Spain

Set between the deep blue Mediterranean and multicolored salt pans near Ibiza’s southernmost point, official nudist beach Es Cavallet is separated into various different sections, including a beach club party section, a gay scene and a more secluded, middle section where the clothing-free crowd hang out.

However nude sunbathers aren’t the only beings who frequent this area. Those bright pink things you’ll see pacing in the background aren’t sunburned tourists, but rather flamingos that like to gather in the shallow salines.

Platja des Cavallet, 07818, Balearic Islands, Spain

Little Beach, Maui, Hawaii

Flanked by ancient lava flows and backed by a volcanic cinder cone, Little Beach would be super-cool even if you couldn’t take your clothes off.

Part of Makena State Park on the island’s southeast coast, it overlooks a national marine sanctuary renowned for its sea turtles, dolphins, whales and tropical fish.

Gnarled trees behind the sand provide a modicum of shade and the cove is well protected for swimming.

Additionally, a drum circle and fire dancers entertain the crowd during Sunday sunsets.

Little Beach, Makena State Park, Makena Rd, Kihei, HI 96753, USA

Cap d’Agde beach, France

Sometimes called the “Naked City,” Cap d’Agde Naturist Village is the world’s largest clothing-optional beach resort, attracting as many as 40,000 guests on any given day during high season.

Visitors are free to be naked wherever they want – restaurants and stores, post offices or banks, sailing their boat or lounging on the long public beach (where nudity is obligatory, even for those not staying at the resort).

Non residents can stay overnight at the naturist hotel, camp ground or rental units.

Cap d’Agde Naturist Village, Rond-Point du Bagnas, 34300 Agde, France

Is Benas Beach, Sardinia, Italy

Situated along Sardinia’s west coast close to the town of San Vero Milis, Is Benas is known for its remoteness and pristine environment.

The idyllic beach has had a partially hidden naturist-designated area for the past two years.

Mayor Luigi Tedeschi of nearby San Vero Milis recently confirmed that local authorities had given the go ahead for couples to say their vows there au naturel at Is Benas in the future.

“We have this beach, a place that lends itself brilliantly to naturism,” Tedeschi told CNN. “And then we thought, let’s make a beach for weddings. If people want to marry nude, they can.”

The beach is right next to the more famous Is Arenas Beach, while the ruins of Tharros, a Roman city dominating a thin peninsula, can also be found nearby.

Is Benas Beach, Province of Oristano, Sardinia, Italy

Mpenjati Beach, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

South Africa’s only official nude beach – and perhaps the only legal clothing-not-obligatory strand on the entire African continent – is located in the Mpenjati Nature Reserve south of Durban.

Its legal status was achieved in 2014, but this came with a list of prohibitions including no staring, no photography, no suggestive behavior, etc.

Local clergy and others continue to mount protests (legal and otherwise) against the naked designation.

Mpenjati Nature Reserve, Palm Beach, Port Edward, South Africa

Playa Zipolite, Oaxaca, Mexico

Live your “Y Tu Mamá También” fantasies at the beach where so many of the scenes from the sensuous 2001 Mexican movie starring Gael García Bernal were shot on location.

Pioneered by Mexican and American hippies during the 1960s, the strand stretches about two kilometers with rocky bluffs at either end, and is famed as a clothing-optional beach (although it isn’t legal here.)

While the main beach here is backed by budget hotels and cafes, a tiny sliver of sand at the eastern end called Playa del Amor offers far more privacy.

Playa Zipolite, San Pedro Pochutla, Oaxaca, Mexico

Metsoke Dragot, Israel

Float nude in the warm, ultra-buoyant salty water and smear your entire naked body with soothing, mineral-infused black mud at this rocky beach on the western shore of the Dead Sea.

Perhaps the only place in the Middle East where any kind of public nudity is tolerated, Metsoke Dragot is located about an hour’s drive from Jerusalem and requires a short but rough drive along an unpaved road to reach the shoreline.

Primitive camping is aloud along the shore. The only nearby hotel and bar is the cliff top Metzoke Dragot Travelers Village.

Metsoke Dragot, Highway 90, Dead Sea, Israel

Praia Massarandupió, Bahia, Brazil

The string bikinis on Copacabana may expose an awful lot of Brazilian flesh, but not nearly as much as this naturist beach along the Bahia coast.

A two-hour drive north of Salvador, the nude beach is about a one-kilometer walk from the parking lot along the shoreline flanked by coconut palms, rolling dunes and very surfable waves.

Praia Massarandupió, Bahia, Brazil

Spiaggia di Guvano, Vernazza, Italy

Located on the gorgeous Cinque Terre, this primo Italian nude beach looks like something out of a movie (think “Swept Away ” – the 1974 version directed by Lina Wertmüller.)

Adding to the beach’s mystique is the fact that it can only be reached via kayak or motorboat or hiking down a steep and somewhat treacherous trail that involves scrambling over rocks.

Guvano is totally primitive, with no facilities of any kind, so bear this in mind when planning your visit.

The beach is also pebble rather than sand, but the water is clear, clean and gorgeous.

Spiaggia di Guvano, 19018 Vernazza, SP, Italy

Vecaki Beach, Riga, Latvia

Edged with pine trees, this Latvian beach is as calming as it is beautiful.

Based close to the capital city of Riga and a relatively short walk from Vecaki train station, it’s known for its shimmering waters, stunning sunsets and of course, its nudist section.

The zone, which happens to be the biggest nudist beach area in the country, includes a beach volleyball area that’s a big hit with local residents.

Vecaki Beach, Selgas iela 20, Riga 1030, Latvia

Haulover Beach Park, Miami, Florida

The most popular public nude beach in the United States, Haulover attracts more than 1.3 million bare bottomed people to its white sands and warm water each year.

The clothing-optional portion, marked at either end by picket fences, offers rental beach chairs and umbrellas, as well as lifeguards.

Given the stellar weather in south Florida, there’s usually someone in the buff on any given day.

But the biggest crowds gather during National Nude Recreation Week in July and whenever Haulover is trying to set a new Guinness World Record for skinny dipping.

Haulover Beach Park, 10800 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33154

Editor’s note: This story was updated and republished in May 2024.

