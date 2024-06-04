City council censures alderman for posting Facebook photo of severed arm found at beach

By WLS Digital Team

WAUKEGAN, Illinois (WLS) — Waukegan’s city council voted to censure a fellow alderperson on Monday night after a social media photo controversy.

Alderman Keith Turner posted a photo on Facebook, showing a severed arm recently found at a Waukegan beach.

Investigators believe that arm could belong to a woman who went missing after a first date in Milwaukee.

Turner’s fellow alderpersons demanded Turner apologize to that missing woman’s family.

But he said he feels he’s being targeted as a candidate for mayor. Mayor Ann Taylor did not respond directly to those allegations tonight.

Six out of nine alderpeople voted to censure Turner. This censure formally condemns Turner for posting the photo.

