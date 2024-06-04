A Denver man accused of poisoning his wife is trying to throw out evidence involving his mistress

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A dentist accused of poisoning and killing his wife is trying to throw out evidence involving his mistress. James Craig is currently being accused of poising his wife's protein shakes and now faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Newly released documents say Craig shared his desire to kill his wife Angela months before her death. This comes after police interviewed Craig's mistress who told officers Craig made dark comments about getting rid of his wife talking about poison and injections as a method of murder topics she said he brought up at least 5 times.

Craig's mistress said he made the comments back in 2022 and a year later Angela was dead. Autopsies showed lethal doses of cyanide and tetrahydrozoline in her body. Craig says the statements by his mistress were coerced. His next court appearance is scheduled for tomorrow, June 5.