University of Michigan regent’s law office vandalized with pro-Palestinian graffiti

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Police in suburban Detroit are investigating pro-Palestinian graffiti spray-painted on the exterior of a law firm as a hate crime. University of Michigan regent and attorney Jordan Acker called the vandalism “antisemitic” and says Goodman Acker law office staff in Southfield discovered it Monday morning. Splotches of red paint were left on the “Goodman Acker” sign above the building’s doors. “FREE PALESTINE” was spray painted in black upon the building’s walls, while “DIVEST NOW” and “U-M KILLS” — a reference to the University of Michigan — were spray painted in red upon at least one window and a sidewalk. On May 21, police broke up a monthlong pro-Palestinian encampment on the school’s Ann Arbor campus.

