Travis Kelce is speechless as Jason Sudeikis pops awkward question about Taylor Swift

(CNN) — Fans of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce curious about where the couple’s relationship is headed can thank Jason Sudeikis for trying to get them closer to some answers.

Kelce joined Sudeikis and comedians Robert Smigel and George Wendt onstage during a comedy skit at the annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend charity fundraiser in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, video circulating on social media shows.

Dressed as sports fans, Smigel and Wendt joked that the NFL star should ask his girlfriend to foot the bill for a new football stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs, since “what’s a few hundred million to Taylor? That’s what four tickets cost to her concert anyway.”

“She just got to Kansas City, boys. Jesus!” Kelce responded – and it was only going to get more awkward for him from there.

Also in costume, with a false mustache dangling off his top lip, Sudeikis interrupted to ask Kelce a tough question about a topic he definitely had no plans to discuss.

“Travis, real talk, okay, just the guys here,” the “Ted Lasso” star said, before peering over his shades and raising his eyebrows.

“When are you going to make an honest woman out of her?” Sudeikis continued.

As the crowd clapped and cheered, he added, “Taylor doesn’t need to be working anymore and, again, I know your kicker agrees with me. He gets it.”

The remark seemingly referred to a recent controversial commencement speech made by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, in which he said he would venture to guess that the majority of women are “most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” rather than their careers.

Kelce responded to Sudeikis’ interrogation with an embarrassed smile and an awkward chuckle, as he seemingly waited for it all to be over.

Swift and Kelce began dating last summer and the singer is often spotted cheering on the athlete at his games.

