Three boys found a T. rex fossil in North Dakota. Now a Denver museum works to fully reveal it

Two young brothers and their cousin were wandering through a fossil-rich stretch of the North Dakota badlands when they stumbled across a T. rex bone poking out of the ground. The trio announced their discovery publicly as workers at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science prepare to begin chipping the fossil out of its rock cast later this month at a special exhibit. Based on the size of the tibia, experts estimate the dino was 13 to 15 years old when it died and likely weighed around 3,500 pounds — about two-thirds of the size of a full-grown adult.

