Tens of thousands of children in Afghanistan are affected by ongoing flash floods, UNICEF says

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.N. children’s agency says tens of thousands of children in Afghanistan remain affected by ongoing flash floods, especially in the north and west. Unusually heavy seasonal rains have been wreaking havoc on multiple parts of the country, killing hundreds of people and destroying property and crops. The U.N. food agency has warned that many survivors have no homes, no land and no source of livelihood. UNICEF, the U.N. children’s agency, says the extreme weather has all of the hallmarks of an intensifying climate crisis, with some of the affected areas having experienced drought last year.

