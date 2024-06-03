RFK Jr. sues Nevada’s top election official over ballot access as he scrambles to join debate stage

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign filed a lawsuit Monday against Nevada’s top election official over ballot access, alleging a requirement that independent candidates must name their running mate by the time they start gathering signatures for a petition as unconstitutional. The filing comes just over two months after Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar’s office invalidated signatures that Kennedy Jr’s campaign collected to get on the ballot due to the petition not listing a running mate. Kennedy Jr. picked California lawyer and philanthropist Nicole Shanahan as his running mate in late March, a few weeks after he submitted the petition.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.