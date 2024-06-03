Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Texas Democrat, says she has pancreatic cancer

HOUSTON (AP) — Longtime U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee says she has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and is undergoing treatment. The Texas Democrat is seeking a 16th term and said late Sunday that she’s confident that doctors have developed a strong plan to target her disease. Jackson Lee says it’s likely that she will be absent from Congress occasionally as she pursues treatment but that her office will continue to serve constituents. She says she is committed to working with congressional leadership to be present for votes. Jackson Lee won the Democratic nomination in March months after losing a bid to become Houston’s mayor.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.