Powder kegs: 50 years ago, 10-cent beers helped turn a Cleveland baseball game into a bloody riot

CLEVELAND (AP) — Fifty years ago, cheap beer helped turn a routine major league game into a bloody riot. 10-cent Beer Night in Cleveland has a special spot in American sports. On June 4, 1974, boozed-up fans stormed the field at Municipal Stadium in the ninth inning as the Cleveland Indians were rallying against the Texas Rangers. There were fights, arrests and general mayhem. While some fans interrupted the game early on by running in the oufield, the night reached a tipping point when a fan tried to grab the hat off the head of Rangers right fielder Jeff Burroughs. In that moment, Texas manager Billy Martin told his players to grab bats and led a charge from the dugout.

