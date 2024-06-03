Poland has arrested 18 people on allegations of planning hostile acts on behalf of Russia, Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s interior minister says 18 have been arrested on allegations of pursuing hostile activities or planning sabotage on behalf of Russia and Belarus. The interior minister says 10 of those arrested since December were directly involved in planning various forms of sabotage across Poland, including a Polish man arrested in April in an alleged plot to assassinate Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Polish authorities have linked some recent arsons or attempted arsons to Russian-sponsored agents. Polish, Belarusian and Ukrainian nationals are among arrested in recent months.

