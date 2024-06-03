Panthers, city seek $800M stadium renovation deal to keep team in Charlotte for 20 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers and the City of Charlotte have proposed a partnership deal that would include an $800 million renovation to Bank of America Stadium and keep the NFL team here for 20 years. The renovation would include a fixed $650 million investment from the city and another $150 million from Panthers owner David Tepper. Tepper has already invested more than $117 million in the stadium prior to June and would also pay another $421 million in potential overages for capital improvements over the term of the deal. The team announced the proposal on Monday. City Council members are expected to meet over the upcoming weeks to discuss it.

