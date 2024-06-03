Nigeria loses electricity and major airports close as unions seek higher wages amid record inflation

GOMBE, Nigeria (AP) — Africa’s most populous country has ground to a halt as Nigeria’s largest labor unions begin striking to demand a salary increase amid the worst cost of living crisis in decades. Electricity has been cut and major airports closed. President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms — including ending fuel subsidies — have resulted in surging inflation that is at a 28-year record high. Labor unions seek an increase in the minimum monthly wage from the equivalent of $20 to $336. The government has offered $40 and says meeting the higher demand could further destabilize the economy.

