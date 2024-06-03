Memorial for Baltimore bridge collapse victims vandalized
BALTIMORE (AP) — A memorial for the six victims of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore was vandalized over the weekend. An artist who helped create the memorial arrived Saturday morning to find gaping holes in the painted canvas backdrop he had recently installed. Roberto Marquez told The Baltimore Sun he reported the vandalism to police. A Baltimore police spokesperson said officers responded to the location Saturday evening in response to a call about damaged property. Officials said no suspects have been identified. The vandalized mural is the second backdrop installed by Marquez since the memorial started taking shape. The original was recently moved into storage.