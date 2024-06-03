Mass shooting in Ohio, kills 1 and injures 24

By Patrick Damp, Michael Guise

AKRON, Ohio (KDKA) — One person was killed and two dozen people were injured after a mass shooting in Akron, Ohio, on Sunday morning.

Police in Akron responded just after midnight in the area of Kelly and Eighth avenues for a report of shots fired, CBS affiliate WOIO reported. Police said, according to the TV station, that a 27-year-old man was killed and 24 other people were injured. Neighbors told the TV station that the shooting happened at a birthday party.

“We just heard like fireworks,” Jehovah Jones told WOIO. “I thought it was the Fourth of July, Then I seen cars and I seen everybody running. I was petrified.”

WOIO reported that at least two of the victims were in critical condition. Some victims were reportedly discharged from the hospital on Sunday. The 27-year-old man killed has not been identified.

As police responded to the scene, hospitals in the area reported that people were arriving at their emergency departments with gunshot wounds, WOIO reported.

In a press conference on Sunday evening, police said the ages of the victims ranged from 19 to 43 years old, WOIO reported. Police added that they believe someone shot from a car at the people at the party, with some of the partygoers returning fire.

“This morning, our city is reeling after the devastation of senseless violence,” a joint statement from Akron Mayor Shammas Malik and Akron Police Chief Brian Harding said. “With more than two dozen victims, the pain and trauma reverberates across all of Akron today as we search for answers. As with all acts of violence in our city, our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones.”

Police found two firearms and more than 35 shell casings at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made, and police have not released any information on any suspects.

“We will bring those responsible to justice, and we need the help of our community to do that,” the joint statement said.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490 or contact Sumit County Crimestoppers.

A $12,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest, WOIO reported.

