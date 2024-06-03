Man gets 43-year prison sentence in death of Detroit-area teen whose body is lost in landfill

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man has been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for killing a teenager whose body is believed to be lost forever in a landfill. Zion Foster’s remains were never found during an extraordinary summer search through tons of trash in 2022. Her cousin Jaylin Brazier admitted that he put the body in a dumpster but denied having any role in her death. A jury disagreed and convicted him of second-degree murder in May. A prosecutor told jurors that the 17-year-old Foster probably died while resisting Brazier’s sexual advances. Brazier insisted she suddenly died while they smoked marijuana.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.