Makeup line challenges gender line with makeup just for men

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — Jeff Lau is breaking barriers with what he hopes becomes the “new norm.”

“NuNorm is an exclusive line of makeup designed and tailored for men,” said NuNorm CEO Jeff Lau.

Designed specifically for men’s skin, there’s no scent or shimmer, just a little color to touch up problem areas like undereye bags and acne marks.

“I think it’s very important that people understand that NuNorm is not women’s makeup rebranded for men,” Lau said. “I would love nothing more in 20 years to look back, and this is just commonplace, and that there’s 50 brands out there, and men have a great selection to choose from. What we really want to convey to men is that this is product specifically designed. It’s been reformulated many times because we wanted the perfect formula with the right ingredients that addresses men’s very specific skin issues.”

The idea, initially developed by Lau’s son, Quincy, had some mixed reviews.

“Truth be told, we have had some negative comments, not about the product, but just kind of people sharing their views,” Lau said. “These are just the values that some people hold, and it’s okay. Our point is, it’s not that men should wear makeup, is that if men want to wear makeup, they can. And it’s a choice, and it’s a choice that they should make for themselves and be proud of it.”

For Jeff and Quincy Lau, the driving force behind NuNorm is strengthening men’s mental health by helping to build confidence.

“When we talk about mental health, it’s very similar to the approach that a lot of women take, which is makeup as their armor. You know, when they want to look good when they want to feel good about themselves, they put on some makeup, and that’s how they face the world,” Lau said. “If there’s anything that men can do to again, you know, increase their confidence, increase their mental health, the question is, why shouldn’t they? And again, the answer is there is no reason. Other products are so quick, easy to apply. And of course, there’s tutorials all over our site. That is just that added bit of confidence that when you walk out that door, it’s just one less thing you have to worry about.”

In the end, it’s not about being a pretty boy, per se. It’s another tool to help men look and feel their best.

