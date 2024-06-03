Iran’s hard-line parliament speaker Mohammad Qalibaf registers as a presidential candidate

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s hard-line parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, has registered for the country’s June 28 presidential election. Monday marked the last day of registration for the competition. Other politicians have been rumored as potential candidates in the vote to replace Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash with seven others on May 19. Qalibaf initially became speaker following a string of failed presidential bids and 12 years as the leader of Iran’s capital city. Many, however, know Qalibaf for his support, as a Revolutionary Guard general, for a violent crackdown on Iranian university students in 1999. He also reportedly ordered live gunfire to be used against Iranian students in 2003 while serving as the country’s police chief.

