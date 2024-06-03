Group says it intends to sue US agencies for failing to assess Georgia plant’s environmental impact

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A conservation group says it intends to sue two U.S. agencies, saying they failed to properly assess the environmental impacts of the sprawling electric vehicle plant Hyundai is building in Georgia. The Ogeechee Riverkeeper said in a letter dated Monday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a 2022 permit for impacting wetlands on the plant site in Bryan County using outdated data. It says the agency also made incorrect assumptions about the projects water needs. And the group says the U.S. Treasury dispersed millions of dollars in infrastructure funding to benefit the project without proper environmental assessments. The agencies did not immediately respond to email messages seeking comment.

