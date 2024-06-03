Congressman’s son steals show on House floor, hamming it up for cameras

WASHINGTON (AP) — A young boy sitting behind his father on the House floor has become the latest social media star after performing for the C-SPAN cameras. Republican Rep. John Rose of Tennessee was giving a serious speech Monday, criticizing last week’s conviction of former President Donald Trump in a New York courtroom. He was unaware that his son was hamming it up behind him. Before long, young Guy Rose was a social media star and a new meme — at age 6. The congressman took it in stride, tweeting, “This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother.”

