Colorado non-profit that helps people with PTSD service dogs receives donation

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - An amazing non-profit that has helped countless people across Colorado is getting a little help of its own.

The organization is called the Hero's Puppy for Life Organization and they work specifically with those suffering from severe PTSD. They help people purchase a puppy and then train the dog to be a certified ADA-compliant PTSD service dog.

"It won't work if they don't have a desire to get better, but if they have a desire to get better, this is one of the most phenomenal ways I believe that they can fulfill that desire. And so we want to be able to reach as many veterans and first responders as possible," Frank Griggs, founder of Hero's Puppy for Life said.

Monday, the organization was presented with a check for $10,000 that will go towards expanding its operation. The generous gift comes from T-Mobile and its Community Difference Makers Program. This program encourages T-Mobile employees to fundraise for charities that they are passionate about.