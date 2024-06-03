Biden says Hamas is sufficiently depleted. Israel leaders disagree, casting doubts over cease-fire

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden has called for a quick ceasefire and end to the fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, saying the militant group is no longer capable of launching an attack on Israel like the one on Oct. 7. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and far-right ministers disagree, saying that destroying Hamas will require continued Israeli military operations in the strip. These differing visions of what it looks like to destroy Hamas have raised questions about a new cease-fire effort and threaten to exacerbate already-strained tensions between the close allies.

