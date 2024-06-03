Biden prepares a tough executive order that would shut down asylum after 2,500 migrants arrive a day

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is telling lawmakers President Joe Biden is preparing to sign off on an executive order that would shut down entries to the U.S.-Mexico border once the number of daily encounters hits 2,500 between ports of entry. The impact of the 2,500 figure means the border could be closed to migrants seeking asylum effectively immediately, because daily figures are higher than that now. Several people familiar with the discussions said Monday the border would reopen once that number declines to 1,500. Biden is expected to unveil his actions at the White House on Tuesday at an event to which border mayors have been invited.

By SEUNG MIN KIM, STEPHEN GROVES and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.