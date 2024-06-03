Benson, Candelario and Stephenson power Reds past Rockies 13-3

DENVER (AP) — Will Benson drove in three runs, Jeimer Candelario and Tyler Stephenson each hit a two-run home run, and the Cincinnati Reds blew past the Colorado Rockies 13-3 on Monday night. Jonathan India and Spencer Steer finished three hits apiece for the Reds, though India’s career-high six-game walk streak was snapped. Andrew Abbott earned his third win in five starts, giving up three earned runs and striking out six across six innings. Ryan Feltner (1-5) took the loss for Colorado, allowing 10 hits and a season-worst eight earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.

