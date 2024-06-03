Beijing accuses 2 Chinese citizens of being British spies in latest test of relations

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Beijing has accused two Chinese citizens of spying for Britain, in the latest test of a relationship that has grown increasingly fraught. In a message on social media on Monday, the Ministry of State Security, China’s main intelligence service, said it uncovered a major espionage case involving a couple identified only by their surnames, Wang and Zhou, who were allegedly recruited by Britain’s foreign intelligence agency, MI6. It says Wang had gone to Britain as a student and was later joined by his wife. It says the couple worked for the Chinese government in a “central state agency” and handled government secrets, which they passed to MI6. No information was given about what specific information the couple may have provided.

