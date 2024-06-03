83-year-old woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Officials say an 83-year-old woman was gored and seriously injured by a bison in Yellowstone National Park. Park officials said in a statement that the woman from Greenville, South Carolina, was near the Storm Point Trail at Yellowstone Lake on Saturday when the bison lifted her off the ground with its horns. Officials say the woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to a park medical clinic and then flown to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. No other information about the woman or her condition was released. Officials say the bison was defending its space.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.