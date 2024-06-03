7-alarm fire destroys over a dozen homes and businesses

By Zinnia Maldonado

Click here for updates on this story

PATERSON, New Jersey (WCBS) — A devastating seven-alarm fire in Paterson, New Jersey left families homeless and businesses destroyed Sunday morning.

Residents said the fire at 195 Broadway started around midnight, but firefighters continued dousing the building with water well after the sun came up.

Officials said the fire was severe and difficult to contain, and help was requested from several firefighting units across the area.

“I was showering. I head someone yelling, scream, ‘There’s a fire! Call 911! We need water!'” a frightened neighbor told CBS New York. “I panicked, I let my kids know and we just ran out of there and left everything behind. We just lost everything, tried to start over, and it’s like we lost everything again.”

Building completely destroyed

The roof collapsed and tore down the second floor, leaving the building completely destroyed.

There were at least 15 apartments on the second floor, according to the Red Cross. Several small businesses, including an insurance agency, hair salon and corner restaurant, were on the first floor.

The Red Cross said it was assisting six displaced families.

No injuries were reported, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.