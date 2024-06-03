2 NYC officers and a gunman are shot and wounded during a pursuit, officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City say two police officers and a 19-year-old man were shot and wounded in a confrontation and were hospitalized. Mayor Eric Adams says one of the officers was saved by his bullet-resistant vest. Officials say the officers pursued the man while he was driving an unregistered, motorized scooter the wrong way on a street in Queens around 1:40 a.m. Monday. They tried to pull him over but ended up running after him. Commissioner Edward Caban says the man fired at the officers, who returned fire. All three are expected to survive.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.