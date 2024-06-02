Water begins to flow again in downtown Atlanta after outage that began Friday

ATLANTA (AP) — Water pressure is returning to downtown Atlanta and nearby neighborhoods. Problems are easing Sunday after a water outage that began Friday, shutting down businesses and leaving faucets dry at many homes. A large swath of the city remains under an order to boil water before drinking it. Mayor Andre Dickens said Saturday that one of the two major water main breaks affecting the city had been repaired. The problems began Friday morning when pipes burst at an intersection of three large water mains just west of downtown. Officials say some of those pipes were old and corroded. Another water main later burst in the Midtown neighborhood. It continues to gush through city streets on Sunday.

