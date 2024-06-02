US Energy Secretary calls for more nuclear power while celebrating $35 billion Georgia reactors

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is calling for more nuclear reactors to be built in the United States and worldwide. But the CEO of the Georgia utility that just finished two reactors at a cost of nearly $35 billion says his company isn’t ready to pick up that baton. Granholm spoke Friday at Plant Vogtle, where Georgia Power and three other utilities put a second new reactor into operation last month. The federal government says it is easing the risks of nuclear construction, but the $11 billion in overruns at the reactors remain sobering for other utilities. Granholm says she believes others could learn from Vogtle’s mistakes.

