Strong earthquakes shake area near Japanese region hit by Jan. 1 fatal disaster, but no tsunami
TOKYO (AP) — Strong earthquakes have shaken Japan’s north-central region of Ishikawa that was hit by Jan. 1 fatal quake, but there authorities say there was no danger of a tsunami. The Japan Meteorological Agency said a magnitude 5.9 quake hit a northern tip of the Noto Peninsula early Monday. Minutes later, a magnitude 4.8 shock occurred. The agency says there was no danger of tsunami from the two earthquakes. There have been no reports of damage or injuries from the quakes. The Jan. 1 magnitude 7.6 quake that hit the Noto Peninsula killed 241 people. Damages remain and many of the residents have evacuated.