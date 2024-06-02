South Korea vows ‘unbearable’ retaliation against North Korea over its launch of trash balloons

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it’ll take strong retaliatory steps against North Korea over its launch of trash-carrying balloons across the border and other provocations. In the past week, North Korea floated hundreds of huge balloons to dump rubbish on South Korea, simulated nuclear strikes and allegedly jammed GPS navigation signals in the South. South Korea’s national security director said Sunday the government decided to take “unbearable” measures against North Korea. Observers say South Korea will likely resume front-line propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts into North Korea.

